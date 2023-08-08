Firefighter procession and memorial being held Wednesday at Skaha Lake Park

A procession and memorial for firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise will take place Wednesday at Skaha Lake Park, hosted by Big Cat Wildfire and the Penticton Fire Department.

The City would like to notify the public that the south beach parking lot will be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the procession taking place along the lakeshore beginning at 1 p.m. This will involve the RCMP, the Fire Department and Big Cat crew trucks travelling along South Beach Road and the waterfront multi-use pathway.

Afterward, a service will be held at the park gazebo. Members of the public are invited to attend and pay their respects.

Anyone visiting Skaha Lake Park on Wednesday is reminded to watch for signage and moving vehicles.

Muise, who was based in the Okanagan, gave his life fighting the Donnie Creek fire in the Fort St. John area last month.