Firefighters Across the Province Join Forces for Charity

8 Firefighting Charities fundraise for common goals

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society has joined forces with Surrey Fire Charity and 7 other Firefighting Charities in a province-wide 50/50 Fundraising Raffle.

These 8 Charities all have one thing in common, improving the lives of others in their respective communities. This is done through school food programs, student scholarships or other types of assistance to those most vulnerable.

“As firefighters, we get great satisfaction out of helping people who need it most, that’s why we choose this career. However, the outcomes on the job don’t always turn out positive. I think that is why you would see almost every fire department in a city or township have some form of a Charity or benevolent organization. Through these charitable activities, we get to see the positive impacts on people’s lives.”. Martins, Firefighter

The 50/50 raffle, administered by the Surrey Firefighters Charitable Society, is a way for each of the participating organizations to raise funds for their community initiatives. There are also some bragging rights as well for the city who raises the most. Currently, Surrey is on top with Langley and Kelowna in a close race for second.

We are encouraging those who can support us to purchase tickets by going to https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/ffcs and selecting the support of “Kelowna FF”. Sales end October 24 with the draw date October 25. More details can be found through the link. Must be 19+ to play, know your limit and stay within it.