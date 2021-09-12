iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
16°C
Instagram

Firefighters’ memorial day observed

firefighters

Flags at B.C.’s legislature are flying at half mast in honour of Firefighter’s National Memorial Day, during a year that saw record wildfires in the province.

In a statement from the premier’s office on Sunday, John Horgan said that recognizing selfless first responders both north and south of the Canada-U.S. border is top of mind.

"Here in B.C., we are coming through one of the most devastating wildfire seasons on record. We have counted on those battling the blazes to save lives, homes and entire communities."

“(Firefighters) are real-life superheroes who run into the danger the rest of us run away from. But to many, they are also a parent, a child, a sibling or a cherished neighbour,” said Horgan in the statement.

- with files from CTV -

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175