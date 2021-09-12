Firefighters’ memorial day observed

Flags at B.C.’s legislature are flying at half mast in honour of Firefighter’s National Memorial Day, during a year that saw record wildfires in the province.

In a statement from the premier’s office on Sunday, John Horgan said that recognizing selfless first responders both north and south of the Canada-U.S. border is top of mind.

"Here in B.C., we are coming through one of the most devastating wildfire seasons on record. We have counted on those battling the blazes to save lives, homes and entire communities."

“(Firefighters) are real-life superheroes who run into the danger the rest of us run away from. But to many, they are also a parent, a child, a sibling or a cherished neighbour,” said Horgan in the statement.

- with files from CTV -