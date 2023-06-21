iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
21°C
Instagram

Firefighters respond to fire outside commercial building on 34th Street


Colour-VFRS (wings) (4)

Vernon firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in downtown Vernon this afternoon (Wednesday).

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a report of a fire alarm in a large commercial building in the 2500-block of 34th Street. Upon arrival, crews confirmed there was a fire in a trash compactor located outside the building and began actioning the fire.

“Smoke did enter the business, and as a result, the building was evacuated,” said Deputy Chief Alan Honfsink. "However, thanks to the quick and precise action of our firefighters, the fire was contained to a single area and did not extend to the building.”

The fire investigation has now been handed over to the RCMP. There are no reports of injuries.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175