Firefighters respond to fire outside commercial building on 34th Street

Vernon firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in downtown Vernon this afternoon (Wednesday).

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a report of a fire alarm in a large commercial building in the 2500-block of 34th Street. Upon arrival, crews confirmed there was a fire in a trash compactor located outside the building and began actioning the fire.

“Smoke did enter the business, and as a result, the building was evacuated,” said Deputy Chief Alan Honfsink. "However, thanks to the quick and precise action of our firefighters, the fire was contained to a single area and did not extend to the building.”

The fire investigation has now been handed over to the RCMP. There are no reports of injuries.