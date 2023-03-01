Firefighters respond to structure fire in Vernon's north end

Vernon firefighters responded to a structure fire in the City’s north end Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at an apartment building in the 1600-block of Deleenheer Road. Upon arrival, crews observed dark smoke coming from a third-floor balcony.

Firefighters were able to quickly assess the situation and extinguish the fire.

“The building is sprinkler protected, which helped hold the fire in check and prevented it from spreading from the balcony to the rest of the building,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Crews remain on scene checking for fire extension.”

Calls to fires in larger structures require a great number of resources. The fire department activated a general alarm to call in all available personnel to support the operation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Emergency Support Services has been activated to assist residents displaced.