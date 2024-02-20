Firefighters respond to two structure fires Saturday

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to two separate and unrelated structure fires Saturday (February 17).

At approximately 4:30 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 3300-block of 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews discovered an out building on a property fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, limiting damage. The file has been handed over to the RCMP.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1400-block of 39b Avenue.

Upon arriving, crews discovered a fire on the exterior of a detached garage, with extension into the attic.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, containing the damage to a single structure.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but is not considered suspicious. BC Ambulance Service and RCMP also attended. No injuries were reported.

“In both incidents, the fire was quickly brought under control,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink. “Today is an example of the dedicated hard work and expertise of our members.”