FireSmart fuel mitigation activity at Kalamoir Regional Park: RDCO

Beginning Monday, January 22, visitors to Kalamoir Regional Park will notice fuel mitigation crews contracted by the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) working with machinery to remove fuel loads and pile burning (a type of prescribed fire) as ventilation windows allow. Work will continue from Monday to Friday for approximately four weeks.

During this time, the park will remain open, but visitors are asked to avoid marked areas and observe signage and direction from working crews.

This RDCO FireSmart community project was developed by a registered forester and approved by BC Wildfire Service. Funding is provided by a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities and is part of an 8.7-hectare fuel reduction project in Kalamoir Regional Park to reduce the wildfire risk in the local community.

The FireSmart program and practices are proven to reduce the severity of wildfire. Over the years, the RDCO has completed fire fuel reduction projects on hundreds of hectares in many regional parks, especially those closest to interface neighbourhoods.