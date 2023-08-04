FireSmart Information at Kalamoir Regional Park

Join RDCO Parks staff on Thursday, August 10 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Kalamoir Regional Park to find out about the actions underway to prevent and reduce the risk of wildfire within the park boundary. RDCO's FireSmart Coordinator and Park Ranger will answer any questions you may have about treatment areas in the park.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Kalamoir Regional Park

The Community Wildfire Protection Plan identified Kalamoir Regional Park as high priority for fuel treatment. This will help to manage fire risk levels in the park, decreasing the amount of combustible material (underbrush and dead wood) to reduce fire risk and wildfire intensity. Treatments include a range of actions including hazardous tree and debris removal, thinning, and prescriptive burns, among others.

Funding for this treatment comes from the RDCO and the provincial government Community Resiliency Investment program.

Smoking, vaping and open flames are not allowed any time in regional or RDCO community parks. Due to continued hot and dry conditions the Regional District reminds visitors to use caution and be aware of fire prevention and safety requirements when in regional parks throughout the summer.