Fireworks are illegal for public use Kelowna Fire Department says

This Canada Day long weekend, Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in Kelowna without a permit, which can only be obtained by licensed professionals.

More than 10,000 people are injured annually in the U.S. and Canada from fireworks accidents. Residents can be fined up to $500 per occurrence for illegal use.

“The illegal use of fireworks poses a safety risk and can cause stress in both people and animals,” said Kyle Jacobson, Fire and Life Safety Educator, Kelowna Fire Department. “Rather than risking injury and fines, we are urging residents to attend a professional fireworks display. Glowsticks are also a safe and fun alternative for children.”

On July 1, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Festivals Kelowna will host Celebrate Canada Day – Kelowna, an annual event featuring drop-in activities, food, local artisans, and live performances with a professional fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. The fireworks display will take place on Okanagan Lake in front of Waterfront Park and Tugboat Bay Beach.

For more information on the fireworks display, visit festivalskelowna.com.