First ever 'Coffee with a Dispatcher' to take place in May

Have you ever wondered when you call 9-1-1 who is answering the call? Have you ever wondered why the dispatcher asks you so many questions? This is your chance to meet with one of our BC RCMP 9-1-1 Police Dispatchers to find out the important role dispatchers play in public safety.

You’ll meet Rhonda, Recruiter with the Southeast District 9-1-1 Police Dispatch Centre, and ask her questions about this vital role.

“Come and join me for a Coffee with a Dispatcher!” says Rhonda. “I am excited to share why I love coming to work as a 9-1-1 Police Dispatcher, and how rewarding it is to play a big role in keeping our community safe.”

For two days, Rhonda will be at a local coffee shop:

Where:

Third Space Coffee

1708 Dolphin Ave

Kelowna, BC

When:

May 10th from 10am to 2pm

May 24th from 10am to 2pm

To request a time to meet Rhonda, email her directly at: e_911recruiting_sed@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Please include your preferred date and time, your name, phone number and email address.

If a career helping people and meaningful work interests you, don’t miss this event! There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to a 9-1-1 RCMP Police Dispatcher.