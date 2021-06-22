First of it's kind in B.C. and just the third in Canada

Press release:

Canadian Blood Services continues to boost plasma collections to meet patient needs with the opening of its dedicated plasma donor centre in Kelowna—the first of its kind in British Columbia.

Plasma is a protein-rich liquid in blood that helps other blood components circulate throughout the body. The proteins found in plasma are key to producing specialized medicines––a need that is rapidly growing in Canada. These medications are used to treat patients with a variety of life-threatening conditions such as immune deficiency, bleeding disorders, liver diseases and many types of cancers.

“The opening of the new plasma donor centre in Kelowna is an exciting time for Canadian Blood Services and the community,” said Janna Pantella, business development manager, Canadian Blood Services. “We are grateful for the generosity of our Kelowna blood donors and we know they are ready to carry on the tradition of giving to help meet the plasma needs for Canadian patients. We look forward to welcoming donors through our doors.”

The Kelowna plasma donor centre is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada, following Sudbury, Ont. and Lethbridge, Alta. which opened in 2020. Canadian Blood Services’ new plasma donor centres are helping to increase source plasma collection and ensure patients in Canada have consistent and continued access to the plasma-derived medications they depend on.

While the new donor centre will be dedicated to plasma collection, there will be no change to how patients in Kelowna, and the surrounding communities, receive blood or blood products for their care. Opportunities to donate blood at mobile blood donor events will continue in communities outside of Kelowna.

Appointments to donate plasma are now available and donors can book their appointments by visiting blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2DONATE. The donor centre is located at the Orchard Park Mall, 2271 Harvey Avenue (former Sears location). The hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m; Saturday and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Enhanced precautions are in place due to COVID-19 including masks, additional screening, increased cleaning and distancing.

To learn more about all the ways to join Canada’s Lifeline, please visit blood.ca.