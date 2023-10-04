First step towards Government Street housing project approved

The first step towards a major housing development was passed unanimously by Council following a public hearing.

“Council recognizes the importance of balancing the need for creative new ways to add to our housing stock and at the same time ensure that we continue to encourage the development of industry in Penticton,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “The feedback at the public hearing was valuable and will help us as this project moves forward. It’s important to note this only the beginning, much work needs to be done and the public will continue to have input as zoning and other development permits are needed.”

The amendment to the Official Community Plan will allow for mixed use at 1704 Government Street.

The proposal, titled Penticton Health and Innovation District by the developer, envisions a community hub for residential, retail and live-work housing for staff at Penticton Regional Hospital. The property is located across Government Street from the Penticton Regional Hospital. It has been used as an industrial property and was recently used for a manufactured home and trailer operation.

If approved, the proposal would allow the building of between 1,200 and 1,500 multifamily apartments, split between strata and rental tenures. Retail and office spaces are proposed as well, envisioning approximately 200 jobs on the site at full build-out. Given the scale of the development, it would be built in phases over several years.

“Our housing needs assessment makes clear the need for more housing and this project has the potential to substantially increase the housing stock mix,” says Bloomfield. “Council is also clear on the need to continue economic development that allows for our planned, sustainable growth.”

The proposal is in its early stages, and more details will be refined through future applications including rezoning, subdivision, and development permit.