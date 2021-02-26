Five Active Cases in Big White Cluster
More than two months since the cluster was declared Interior Health is reporting no new cases linked to Big White.
A release today says five cases remain active.
237 people with positive COVID-19 tests have been linked to the mountain.
150 of them live and/or work at Big White.
Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:
- Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.
- Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
- Practise physical distancing.
- Wear a mask.
- Wash your hands often.
- Avoid all non-essential travel.