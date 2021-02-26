iHeartRadio

Five Active Cases in Big White Cluster

More than two months since the cluster was declared Interior Health is reporting no new cases linked to Big White. 

A release today says five cases remain active. 

237 people with positive COVID-19 tests have been linked to the mountain. 

150 of them live and/or work at Big White. 

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.
  • Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
  • Practise physical distancing.
  • Wear a mask.
  • Wash your hands often.
  • Avoid all non-essential travel.
