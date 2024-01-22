Five Alberta teams to join BCHL in 2024/25 season

The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) has announced that it has come to terms with five Alberta-based teams to join the league for the 2024-25 season.

The teams that have committed to terms include, the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints.

Further information, such as league structure, will be announced in the coming weeks.

There will be no further comment until more information is available.