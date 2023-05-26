Five driving suspensions handed out by Kelowna RCMP during National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

On May 20th, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services conducted two large impaired driving check stops as part of the National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day initiative.

Officers stopped over 100 vehicles, which resulted in five roadside driving suspensions due to impairment from drugs and two 90-Day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions (IRP’s). 90-Day IRP’s also come with a mandatory 30-day impound.

During this initiative, Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services officers were also able to seize and remove a significant amount of illicit drugs and cash believed to be associated to the street-level drug trade, from our community.

“More times than not, impaired driving results in catastrophic injuries or death, and can carry life long effects on innocent people and their families. These results are completely avoidable” said Sargent Mark Booth Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services. “Furthermore, if you plan on drinking and or consuming drugs, please call a friend or a cab and get home safe. You can expect to see our officers performing check stops and targeted enforcement throughout the summer” adds Booth.

Everyone plays a role in stopping impaired driving. Please report all incidents of impaired driving by calling 911.