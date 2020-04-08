Five More COVID-19 Deaths in BC

Joint statement on Province of B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"We are announcing 45 new cases, for a total of 1,336 cases in British Columbia.

"Every health region in British Columbia has patients with COVID-19: 615 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 487 are in the Fraser Health region, 81 are in the Island Health region, 130 are in the Interior Health region and 23 are in the Northern Health region.

"We are saddened to report a further five COVID-19 related deaths in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions for a total of 48 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones.

"There have been no new long-term care facility outbreaks in the last day. Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health teams continue to provide support to the affected long-term care and assisted-living facilities, which have a combined 226 cases of COVID-19.

"To date, 838 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and no longer require isolation.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 135 individuals are hospitalized and 61 of those are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Flattening the curve is about following the orders and restrictions in place, and equally important, supporting others to make it easy for them to do the same.

"Right now, it is critical to stay strong in our commitment to protect our province. We cannot allow for gaps that could set back all the positive efforts we have made so far.

"The new requirement for returning travellers to have an approved self-isolation plan is one more tool to help make that happen.

"We thank the many volunteer organizations and public servants who have stepped up to enable this important action. Teams will be connecting with travellers at borders and while self-isolating to ensure they have the necessary support that may be required.

"All of us need to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly to smaller communities where there are fewer health resources. While many of us have family and friends in Alberta, we must not travel to visit them this long weekend. We need to make the choice to protect our friends and family by staying home and finding virtual ways to connect. Consider the significant impact one step in the wrong direction could have on all of us.

"Let's bend the curve, not the rules and stay safe."

