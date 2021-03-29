Five stabbed in Kelowna

West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP are investigating after numerous people were stabbed early Sunday morning.

Just before 2:00 a.m. police were called to the Postill Lake Road area for a report of multiple victims of a stabbing at an outdoor gathering.

Officers flooded the area and located five victims suffering from stab wounds. The two male youths, and three adult men were transported to hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is not being disclosed at this time.

An adult male has been arrested and is currently in police custody. It is not believed there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Further information will be released as soon as possible.

Police are in the evidence-gathering phase of this investigation and are requesting that anyone with information call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.