Five-Year Financial Plan for a continued bright future in West Kelowna

City Council adopted the 2021 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw setting the tax increase at 4.05 per cent, which includes a one per cent Infrastructure Levy, at its regular Council meeting on April 20, 2021. Council originally considered a tax rate of 4.75 per cent and then lowering that to 4.05 per cent when the non-market assessment growth came in at 0.7 per cent higher than originally projected.

“Last year we implemented measures to defer tax and utility payments, we paused projects and reduced the property tax increase to help support our community through this unprecedented year, all while ensuring critical services and City operations remained steady throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “This year, as we continue to position West Kelowna for long term success and prosperity, our Council adopted a budget that addresses base operating expenses and will help fund future infrastructure investment. I believe that our level of property taxes is affordable and reasonable. Taxpayers receive good value for their tax dollars with community investments like the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, Gellatly-Carrington Roundabout, other major road and pedestrian improvements, and fire protection.”

The tax increase will result in a total net operating budget of $36,559,184 and will average an additional $84.00 per household over 2020 taxes based on the assessed value of $655,470.

The tax portion of the total operating budget is approximately 40 per cent with the remainder for user fees for solid waste, water and sewer including school district and other government services.

The Capital budget is $35.6 million invested in infrastructure areas including $19 million for the water utility, $7.3 million for roads, $1.3 million for pedestrian infrastructure, $1.2 million for storm drainage, $3.6 million and $1.2 million in fire protection.

The value for taxes are directly attributed to the delivery of programs, services and other strategic priority projects of Council based on community input, including providing other supports such as the Grant-in-Aid program for non-profit organizations.

“We recognize COVID-19 has affected members of our community in different ways and we continue to adopt the culture with an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to support our residents and business community to recover as quickly and effectively as possible from the pandemic,” said Milsom.

The 2021 Budget was aligned with the recently endorsed Council Strategic Priorities (2021-2022) under the four pillars of Invest in Infrastructure, Economic Growth and Prosperity, Strengthen our Community and Foster Safety and Well-Being.

Visit the City of Kelowna website to view the adopted 2021 Budget and 2021-2022 Strategic Priorities.