Flag raising ceremony to take place at Summerland Fire Hall

Mayor Doug Holmes and Fire Chief Rob Robinson will join together for the raising of the Canadian flag at the new flagpole at Summerland Fire Hall (10115 Jubilee Rd).

The flag will be raised by Sloane and Carmella Pagliocchini, aged 6 and 9 years old.

Sloane and Carmella wrote to Mayor Holmes in January about their cousin, who was a firefighter in Calgary, and how firehalls had lowered their flags to half-mast when he perished. They asked about putting up a flag at the Summerland Fire Hall (see attached letter).

The Mayor spoke about it with Chief Robinson, who arranged to acquire the pole.

The flag raising will take place on Wednesday, June 14, at 2:30 pm.