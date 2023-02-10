Flair Airlines opens direct service from Kamloops to Edmonton

Today, Flair Airlines, announced new service between Kamloops and Edmonton. Flights begin June 15, 2023, with thrice-weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The new route reconnects the two cities, which have not had direct flights in six years, since early 2016.

"We are excited to connect residents of Kamloops and Edmonton, who deserve direct, non-stop flights rather than connecting through Vancouver or Calgary," said Stephen Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, Flair Airlines. "Whether it's visiting friends and family for a long weekend or to travel for work or tourism, we are excited to take this first step in the Kamloops market and to bring more service to residents of both cities."

"We look forward to welcoming Flair to Kamloops this coming June, in time for our peak summer season," said Ed Ratuski, Managing Director, Kamloops Airport. "The Kamloops to Edmonton route has long been on the community's air service wish list, and with air service development support from Vantage, Kamloops Airport's management company, this service is being realized. Beyond the convenience for visiting friends and relatives, this non-stop service enhances opportunities for tourism and trade development at both ends of the route."

Kamloops City Councilor Bill Saria, President of Kamloops Airport Authority and President of the Kamloops Board of Directors said: "This is an exciting expansion to services here at YKA. Having a direct flight between Kamloops and Edmonton will be very beneficial to British Columbians and Albertans alike. This will not only benefit those locally but those who are wishing to travel elsewhere. A warm welcome to Flair Airlines."

"What a fantastic opportunity to increase affordability and accessibility to folks travelling to and from Kamloops and Edmonton," said City of Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson. "Whether it be for business or pleasure this could potentially increase visitors to both of our great cities. This is an example of positive economic growth."

"I am so pleased to see yet another affordable option for Edmontonians when it comes to traveling for business or pleasure," said Mayor of Edmonton, Amarjeet Sohi. "Increased flight options through the Edmonton International Airport is vital to our region as it helps to create jobs and grow our economy."

One-way fares from Kamloops to Edmonton begin at $29 CAD, including taxes and fees. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. Flights are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.