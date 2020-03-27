Flaman Fitness Keeping People Active at Home

COVID-19 isn't stopping gym enthusiasts from getting a good workout.



With gyms being closed, more people are getting their 'sweat on' at home.



Scott Postnikoff of Flaman Fitness says they've been busy, "The last couple weeks for us personally have been quite hectic with, obviously, with the gym being closed and what not. So, we're pretty much selling everything and anything we can for people. We're trying desperately to keep people on their fitness regimine and keep them going that way."



Many 'gym junkies' are looking online for free workouts, which are as close as their smart phone.