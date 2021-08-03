Flight delays and cancellations at YLW continue

UPDATE: 3:11 a.m. Aug 3

Operations at YLW Kelowna International Airport continue to be affected by the wildfires in the region. As a result, all scheduled flights are cancelled this evening and several tomorrow morning.

The White Rock Lake fire boundary has moved east to Lake Okanagan with a no-fly zone up to 10,000 feet above sea level, and continue to affect the instrument approaches into the Airport.

“YLW continues to work with our industry stakeholders to reach an interim solution that would allow airport operations to resume,” says Phillip Elchitz, YLW’s Airport Senior Operations Manager. “We appreciate travelers’ patience with this evolving situation. As with any adverse weather situations, travelers are reminded to check in with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport.”

ORIGINAL: 2:14 p.m. Aug 2

How thick is the smoke in Kelowna?

Flights in and out of Kelowna International Airport are either delayed or cancelled.

In a tweet, YLW said: 'Wildfires in the vicinity of YLW causing flight delays or cancellations. Please contact your airline for more information prior to coming to the airport if possible.'

You can check YLW's website for details airport’s website.

Smoke from the White Rock Lake wildfire near Sicamous is to blame.