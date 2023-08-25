Flights resume at YLW

The majority of Transport Canada’s airspace restrictions at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have now been removed. While some restrictions remain to support operations of aerial firefighting taking place, there are minimal impacts to arriving and departing flights.

“Thank you to all the emergency personnel who are continuing to work 24/7. I would also like to thank our passengers for their patience and support of the firefighting activities required to protect our community.” says Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport. “The ability of our airspace to reopen allows YLW to once again provide passengers a vital connection to the Okanagan region.”

Passengers are asked to continue to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information before coming to the airport.