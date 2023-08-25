Flights resume at YLW
The majority of Transport Canada’s airspace restrictions at Kelowna International Airport (YLW) have now been removed. While some restrictions remain to support operations of aerial firefighting taking place, there are minimal impacts to arriving and departing flights.
“Thank you to all the emergency personnel who are continuing to work 24/7. I would also like to thank our passengers for their patience and support of the firefighting activities required to protect our community.” says Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer, Kelowna International Airport. “The ability of our airspace to reopen allows YLW to once again provide passengers a vital connection to the Okanagan region.”
Passengers are asked to continue to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date information before coming to the airport.
EOC Update: ESS Reception Centre hours of operationThe City of Vernon Emergency Support Services (ESS) Reception Centre continues to assist residents who have been evacuated from their homes, due to wildfires in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
Some City of West Kelowna Recreation Facilities to Re-OpenThe City of West Kelowna is re-opening some of its indoor Recreation Facilities.
Residential garbage and recycling collection resumes for Evacuation Alert areasBeginning Monday, August 28, residential curbside collection of garbage and recycling will resume for residents in Evacuation Alert areas across the Central Okanagan.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice Grindrod Water - RESCINDEDAll bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are within normal drinking water standards in the distribution system.
Midway RCMP looking for possible poachersOn August 24th, 2023, Midway RCMP received a report of 3 sheep and 1 Nubian goat that were found deceased in a pasture located in the 3500 block of Highway 3 near Rock Creek, BC.
Traffic disruption for portion of 25th Avenue next weeke City of Vernon would like to remind motorists of an upcoming road rehabilitation project that will be occurring next week.
BC wildfire supression efforts on McDougal Creek wildfireBC Wildfire is conducting aerial ignition from the top of the Bald Range area south to roughly 11 km on the Bear Main. This ignition operation will be supported by ground crews, heavy equipment, and aerial resources
RDNO Promotes FireSmart and PreparationAlthough the wildfire situation has decreased activity near the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), the risk of a wildfire within the RDNO still exists.
Missing 38-year old woman locatedThe RCMP is pleased to confirm that the 38-year-old woman last seen on August 16th, 2023 has been located