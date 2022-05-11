The flood danger in the Central Okanagan is considered low right now.

That can change in a hurry though.

Central Okanagan Emergency Program Coordinator Sandra Follack says being prepared is key.

"We don't have an immediate threat. The cooler temperatures and the slow snowmelt are helping us, but that can change. We are starting to get warm weather, so something could happen today or tomorrow. We are always on watch but are considered low risk right now".

Follack says residents, who have experienced flooding in the past, have already taken measures to protect their property.