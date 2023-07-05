Flood mitigation to protect Kelowna

Phase two of the diversion upgrades as part of the Mill Creek Flood Protection Project begins Monday, July 10 and will continue into Spring 2024. This multi-year, multi-million-dollar initiative partially funded by the Infrastructure Canada Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, will improve riparian conditions and reduce flooding potential from the Kelowna Airport to Okanagan Lake.

“This phase of the project includes the raising of the dikes at both the north and south sides of the upgraded diversion structure located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail east of Dilworth Drive,” said Rod MacLean, Utilities Planning Manager. “During a major flood event, this will create a head pond that will slow down the flow of the creek water and improve the safety and effectiveness of the diversion.” The work also includes riparian improvements, instream habitat enhancements and improved fish passage opportunities.

Efforts have been made to minimize the impact on mature trees in the area, however, to ensure the project is built to successfully protect the community from flooding, permanent tree loss will occur. Removal will begin July 20 for approximately 3 weeks. A pre-clearing bird nesting survey will also be completed by a Professional Biologist prior to any onsite tree removal.

“To ensure adequate compensation for the loss of riparian forest cover, the City of Kelowna has established a criteria where a minimum ratio of 3:1 of the trees removed will be replanted on site,” said MacLean. “In addition to the replanting efforts, we recognize the importance of supporting local bird species and their habitat so we will also be installing nest boxes within suitable areas to support nesting and breeding.”

The City has been working closely with the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA), drawing on their knowledge and expertise to help develop a compensation plan based on generational knowledge and First Nations Guiding Principles. In total, 260 replacement trees will be replanted, including 7000 riparian shrubs. This approach aims to not only restore but enhance the ecological properties of the affected areas.

"Additionally, ONA and the City will be implementing several fish habitat improvements directly upstream of the project site aimed at increasing fish populations and spawning activity in this reach of Mill Creek,” said MacLean.

There will be a functional detour of the Okanagan Rail Trail in place for the duration of the project, so visitors of the area are asked to note signs posted during construction. Minor pedestrian trails in the area will be closed for safety reasons during construction. Flood mitigation efforts ensure a sustainable future for Kelowna and City workers appreciate the patience and understanding of residents and visitors.