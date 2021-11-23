Press release:

Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, a major flood protection project will begin to improve the Mill Creek corridor. During this time, Enterprise Dog Park and the Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed near the project limits.

“Keeping both what’s on the ground and underground in shape is a priority for the City and improvements to the Mill Creek corridor will mitigate flood impacts,” said Steven Robertson, Project Manager at City of Kelowna. “The City of Kelowna Infrastructure Division has successfully completed several major projects of this nature and the success of these projects was largely due to the much-appreciated cooperation of those directly affected.”

Some of the minor trail networks in the area will also be closed, including the access road and parking lot for the Enterprise Dog Park as they will be used exclusively for construction purposes. Okanagan Rail Trail traffic will be detoured along the existing gravel trail network on the South side of Mill Creek.

The project is anticipated for completion in Spring 2022. Residents/businesses will still have access to their properties during construction.

Work is scheduled to occur Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Construction will also occur outside of regular hours, including evenings and weekends, to ensure work is complete prior to the Spring freshet.

The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during these upgrades and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences. To learn more about the City’s annual infrastructure projects, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects