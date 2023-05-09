Flood risk continues for Salmon Valley, Falkland areas

While the rainy weekend weather has abated, residents in flood-prone areas are advised to remain on guard against additional river flooding in the coming days.

The Shuswap region is predicted to see unseasonably warm temperatures again later this week, which will rapidly accelerate snow melt from higher elevations.

As such, the Shuswap Emergency Program is keeping an Emergency Operations Centre activated to a level one (or lowest) level.

Sand and bags are available to residents affected by flooding at:

Salmon Arm Public Works Yard, located at 100- 30 th Street SE. Sand is available in a parking lot adjacent to the Little Mountain Sports Fields

Silver Creek Fire Hall, 1577 Salmon River Road, Silver Creek

Falkland Fire Hall, 2915 Gyp Road, Falkland.

To report low levels of sand and bags at these sites, please call 250-833-3350.

A number of Shuswap-area roads have been affected by high water. They may be closed or require caution to navigate. If you need to report any issues with roads or bridges, call the AIM Roads 24/7 line at 1-866-222-4204 and their foreman will be deployed to the area.

The Salmon River area remains on Flood Watch. This means that river levels are rising and will approach or exceed bankfull. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

A High Streamflow Advisory previously in effect for the Shuswap has been removed.

Information on sandbags is available on the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca

Information on flooding and evacuation preparedness is available from Prepared BC.

With water levels rising, it is important to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Ensure children and pets are always supervised