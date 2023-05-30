Flood risk diminishes in the Shuswap

The BC River Forecast Centre has discontinued the High Streamflow Advisory for the Shuswap region and tributaries of the South Thompson River, including the Shuswap River, Salmon River, Adams River and Eagle River.

Monitoring stations on the Shuswap River and the Salmon River show the water levels now in decline. No significant additional river rises are anticipated.

The Shuswap Lake level is 348.49 m and leveling off. With the current weather forecast calling for clear and sunny skies and no precipitation, the Shuswap Emergency Program does not expect any flooding issues.

Some high-elevation snowpacks in our area have almost completely melted, while others to the eastern end of the watershed (Park Mountain and Enderby Tower) have roughly half their snowpack remaining.

Some rivers including the Shuswap are still running quite high. It is important to be safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek bank. Water flow rates in some areas remain intense enough to easily overwhelm even strong swimmers. Ensure children and pets are always supervised.

Boat operators are reminded that spring run-off increases the level of debris in local lakes. Slow down and use extreme caution when boating to avoid collisions with logs or branches.

During high water conditions, it is common courtesy to slow down and keep boat wakes low when near the shoreline.