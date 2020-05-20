Flood Risk Dropping In West Kelowna

While the Kettle River in Grand Forks continues to rise forcing people from their homes, the potential for flooding in West Kelowna continues to drop.



Fire Chief Jason Brolund isn't letting down his guard, saying mother nature can change things in a hurry, "We're only vulnerable to a couple more things. One is these spring rainstorms that can dump a lot of rain in a very short period of time. Now we shift to watching lake levels very closely and working with our partners from the province. We understand that they are also optimistic that the lake will reach its target level and not go beyond that."



Powers Creek and McDougall Creek are the two key areas that are monitored in West Kelowna for possible flooding.