Flood risk rising for the Salmon River

The Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP) is advising residents of the increasing risk of flooding in Shuswap-area creeks and rivers in the coming days − with the Salmon River as a particular area of concern.

The BC River Forecast Centre has placed the Salmon River, including areas around Falkland, Silver Creek and Salmon Arm, on Flood Watch status.

A Flood Watch means river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed the riverbanks. Flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is also working on preparations for possible flooding situations across the region, as there is the potential for heavy rainfall in the coming days.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to monitor the weather forecast and lake and river levels and begin flood preparation measures to protect your property. This can include sandbagging and moving valuable items to higher ground.

Sand and bags are now available at these locations:

Silver Creek Fire Hall, 1577 Salmon River Road, Silver Creek

Falkland Fire Hall, 2915 Gyp Road, Falkland.

Property owners are responsible for taking steps and having the necessary equipment to protect their properties from flooding. Residents are reminded that to be most effective, sandbags should be placed on high ground, as close as possible to homes or buildings.

Information on sandbags is available on the CSRD website, www.csrd.bc.ca

Information on flooding and evacuation preparedness is available from Prepared BC.

With water levels rising, it is important to stay safe near fast-running water or flooded areas. Please remember to stay well back from creek banks and use common sense around high water. Children and pets need to be closely monitored around these areas, so always keep them within arm’s reach.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is here to help. If you have questions or concerns regarding flooding preparations, call 1-250-248-2773.