Flood warnings issued in B.C. Interior as warm weather increases snowmelt

Most of B.C.'s Southern Interior is under either a flood watch or a warning as warm weather and approaching rain combine to increase flood risks.

Flood warnings are in effect for the Whiteman Creek and Lower Thompson areas, including Cache Creek, the Deadman River, Criss Creek, the Bonaparte River and "surrounding areas around Cache Creek and Skeetchestn," the B.C. River Forecast Centre said Tuesday.

Much of the rest of the Southern Interior is under a flood watch, and a high streamflow advisory is in effect for the Similkameen River and its tributaries.

The forecast centre issues flood warnings when "river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently," and "flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result."

Flood watches mean "river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull," and flooding of adjacent areas may occur.

High streamflow advisories mean "river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly," but major flooding is not expected.

"With ongoing above normal temperatures next week, ongoing rises in rivers are expected across the region, with increasing potential for flood hazard in other rivers over the coming days," the forecast centre said in a statement Tuesday.

"The potential for heavier precipitation on Friday and Saturday could lead to a period of significant flood hazard through the region late this week."

Evacuation orders are in effect due to flooding for a single property in Cache Creek and for residents of Okanagan Indian Band land adjacent to Whiteman Creek and along Falcon Avenue. Full details of the band's evacuation order can be found on its website.

With files from CTV Vancouver