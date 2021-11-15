Flooding Causes Evacuations

An Evacuation ORDER was issued last night by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for 34 addresses due to Tulameen River flooding in Electoral Area H.

Some of Princeton also on evauction order or alert. More infromation can be found here.

An emergency operation centre has been established and all evacuees asked to register with emergency support services.

Sand and sand bags are available at the Tulameen and District Fire Hall.

If you require services or information, please contact the Town of Princeton Emergency Support Services if you are unable to register online: 250-273-0143

​If you have pets or livestock that need to be cared for and billeted, please contact Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT) for support: 250-809-7152.