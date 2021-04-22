Flow Academy Gets Closure Notice

Lance Kayfish with Kelowna's COVID response team says Flow Academy has officially been issued a closure notice for failing to comply with public health orders.

"It's very discouraging when so many businesses in our community are making sacrifices to keep our community safe during this pandemic and you have those that don't feel they need to follow the same rules as everybody else."

Kayfish says the notice was issued by Interior Health under the Public Health Act on April 20th.

Kayfish says the city also found the company to be operating without a business licence. They have received six fines totalling $3,000 for operating without a business licence and failing to comply with a business licencing inspection.