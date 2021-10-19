Flu vaccination free for everyone in B.C older than six months

The unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the strain it has put on the health-care system continue to make influenza immunization a priority.

"All British Columbians should get vaccinated against influenza to protect themselves and their loved ones from serious illness, to reduce the strain on our hard-working health workers and to do our part to make sure the health system continues to be there for people who need it, where they need it and when they need it," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. "I'm grateful to all of our health-care workers, including physicians, pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners and others for how they help people get immunized to protect themselves and those they care about."

Seasonal influenza and other respiratory viruses will be in communities alongside COVID-19 this fall and winter. In addition to COVID-19, it has the potential to escalate pressures already faced by the health-care system, particularly if the effects from COVID-19 and seasonal influenza occur at the same.

That is why vaccines are now available and the Province continues to increase vaccine accessibility through many locations and vaccine providers throughout B.C.

"This year, it's especially important for people to get vaccinated against influenza. Last year's low influenza rates means our immunity against influenza is lower than usual," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer. "Getting your influenza vaccine this year is more important than ever to protect yourself, your community and our overstretched health-care system."

Pharmacies around B.C. have played an important role in providing easy access to influenza vaccines since 2009. This year, influenza vaccines are available to pharmacies through a direct-distribution model. This means pharmacies are able to order vaccine directly from distributors, making influenza immunization easier and more flexible for people in B.C.

