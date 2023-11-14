Follow detour signs for temporary entrance to City Hall this Thursday

The front entrance, sidewalk and parking stalls directly in front of City Hall will be closed this Thursday, Nov. 16, to allow for the safe installation of holiday decorations.

However, City Hall will remain open, and anyone visiting the building is asked to watch for on-site signage and to follow the detours to the temporary entrance at the back of the building.

Additional parking will also be made available in the rear parking lot off Martin Street.

Be aware that this entrance does not have a ramp for wheelchair/stroller access, so anyone requiring mobility assistance is asked to contact the City in advance by phoning 250-490-2400 so accommodations can be made to access the ramp at the front.

The City’s official light up event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3, with further details to be posted at penticton.ca/holidaymagic.