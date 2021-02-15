Food donation need never ends

The need is great at the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"With a four percent increase in food costs, that's an average of 500 dollars more a year. Our goal is to provide hope when people are really struggling".

Food Bank CEO Trevor Moss says after feeding over 22 hundred homes during Christmas, food donations are still needed with the global pandemic still playing a major factor in job losses and increased food prices.

"Unfortunately food insecurity is always there. Thirty-five to forty percent of our clients are children and youth and that's what we want to target is giving them healthy and nutritional meals as they are coming in."