Food Industry Changing with COVID-19

Food expert Dr. Sylvain Charlebois says the food industry is changing with the spread of COVID-19. “The restaurant business is shut down in the western world. All that business, it's a $90 billion in Canada, all that money is now spent in grocery stores. So if you're seeing an empty shelf, keep in mind that there are no one in a restaurant."

On AM 1150’s Early Edition, Charlebois commented that a recent survey showed three out of four Canadians find grocery stores pose a health risk.

He also noted nine per cent of Canadians who have never bought food online are now doing so.