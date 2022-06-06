Food insecurity on the rise: Food banks struggling to keep up with demand

More Canadians report they are facing hunger and food insecurity due to rising inflation and housing costs, according to newly released data from Food Banks Canada. 23 per cent of Canadians report eating "Less than They Should" due to rising inflation.

The nation's leading charitable organization data shows that one-in-five (an estimated 7 million) Canadians now report going hungry.

Summer 2022: Toughest Food Banks Have Ever Experienced

"This summer will be the toughest Canada's food banks have ever experienced in our 41 year history," explains Food Banks Canada's newly-appointed CEO Kirstin Beardsley, "The majority of food banks in every region of Canada are already stretched to their limits, with demand expected to remain high throughout the summer months as more and more Canadians struggle to cope with rising inflation," says Beardsley.

According to Beardsley, 61 per cent of Canadians now believe that rising housing costs are the biggest barrier that is preventing Canadians from being able to afford food, a sentiment that has doubled in the past year alone.

Data Highlights:

1-in-5 Canadians (7 million people) report going hungry at least once between March 2020 - March 2022

1-in-3 Canadians who earn less than 50,000 a year; report instances of not having enough money for food between March 2020 – March 2022 43% of Indigenous individuals



23% report eating less than they believe they should because there wasn't enough money for food 1 40% for those earning under $50,000 a year 45% for Indigenous households 43% for Black households



61% of Canadians see the "cost of housing" to be the largest financial obstacle preventing Canadians from being able to afford food; a number that has almost doubled (46%) in the past year alone2

On the Front Lines of Canada's Food Banks

Typically, food banks across Canada see an easing of demand during the summer months, but according to Beardsley, food bankers on the frontlines are reporting no signs of slow-downs.

"Food banks in most regions of Canada are experiencing an influx of Canadians visiting food banks for the first time — a number that's increased by up to 25 per cent in some regions, which we haven't seen since the first few months of the pandemic," explains Beardsley, adding that food banks are also reporting that they are seeing former food bank clients forced to return, after 5 or more years of not having to rely on food banks to get by.

"The biggest sign that inflation is seriously impacting hunger and food insecurity in Canada, is that the reasons why people say they are coming to food banks is changing," says Beardsley. "In the past, people would turn to food banks during times of job loss, or due to lower wages — but over the past six months, Canadians are telling us that they are running out of money for food because of rising housing, gas, energy and food costs. That's an indication that we need to find new longer-term solutions to fight hunger and food insecurity."