Football Canada Cup Comes to Kelowna

For the first time in its history the Football Canada Cup will be played in Kelowna and it kicks-off in just over a week.

The tournament showcases the top players under the age of 18 from eight different provinces including British Columbia. The championship runs from July 9-17, 2022 and will be held at Kelowna’s historic Apple Bowl with the players and coaches being housed at UBC Okanagan. Game days for the Canada Cup are July 11th, 14th and 17th.

Coming into the Canada Cup Team BC is the sixth seed after a tough showing in 2019 finishing 1-2. Cory Philpot returns as the head coach for the sixth time and says this year’s team is going to be very balanced, “First off, our defence is going to be unreal especially our front four highlighted by Malcom from the Island our defensive ends are from Terry Fox and Chilliwack and will cause havoc for the teams we play. On the offensive side we have one of the biggest offensive lines I’ve seen and then our running backs will be led by Joe Murphy from Kelowna (KSS).”

Team BC, who will open the championship against Team Alberta will highlight three other players from the Okanagan as well including Rocco Williams (KSS), Max Gainey (KSS) and Braeden Khunkum (Vernon).

“Playing in the Canada Cup is a privilege but actually hosting it in BC is the greatest part about it,” continues Philpot. “The kids should be able to feel good about what they are doing and how they are doing out there on the field and being in front of their home crowd along with family and friends. I think it will help them find that extra gear and play even harder.”

The Canada Cup in Kelowna will be the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year the games took place in Ontario with Saskatchewan crowned champion and will be the top seed in Kelowna. Quebec will be seeded #2 after winning silver and Alberta the third seed. The other teams will be from Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“This will be an outstanding showcase of talent around the country,” said Canada Cup Chair Jay Christensen.“ I’ve had the opportunity to help coach Team BC in the past and I know this is a first class event. It gives those players entering their Grade 12 year a platform to show potential post-secondary schools and junior football programs their talents and skillset. A championship like this will also have a major impact on our local economy.”

Each team at the Canada Cup is guaranteed three games with the medal matches scheduled for Sunday July 17, 2022. Several scouts from Canadian and American Universities/Colleges along with junior football programs will be in attendance hoping to recruit the best players to their programs the following year.

Advanced tickets and discounted three-day tournament passes are available now - bcpfa.powerupsports.com. For a complete schedule of the Canada Cup click HERE.