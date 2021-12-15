Football Canada Cup coming to Kelowna

For the first time in its history the Football Canada Cup will be played in Kelowna this coming July.

The tournament showcases the top players under the age of 18 from eight different provinces including British Columbia. The championship runs from July 9-17, 2022 and will be held at Kelowna’s historic Apple Bowl with the players and coaches being housed at UBC Okanagan. Game days for the Canada Cup will be July 11th, 14th and 17th.

“The Canada Cup is our premier national championship with the best of the class who is moving to the post-secondary level,” said Jim Mullin, President, Football Canada. "In my opinion, there are few better places to be in July than the Okanagan. Pairing a summer in Kelowna with our 25th edition of the Canada Cup is a fantastic way to relaunch our national and international events."

The Canada Cup in Kelowna will be the first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That year the games took place in Ontario with Saskatchewan crowned champion and will be the top seed in Kelowna. Quebec will be seeded #2 after winning silver and Alberta the third seed. British Columbia will be the sixth seed after a tough showing in 2019 finishing 1-2. The other teams will be from Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

“This will be an outstanding showcase of talent around the country,” said Canada Cup Chair Jay Christensen. “I’ve had the opportunity to help coach Team BC in the past and I know this is a first class event. It gives those players entering their Grade 12 year a platform to show potential post-secondary schools and junior football programs their talents and skillset. A championship like this will also have a major impact on our local economy.”

Each team at the Canada Cup is guaranteed three games with the medal matches scheduled for Sunday July 17, 2022. Several scouts from Canadian and American Universities/Colleges along with junior football programs will be in attendance hoping to recruit the best players to their programs the following year.

Tournament passes, single game tickets and other details will be released in the early part of 2022.