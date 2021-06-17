$$ for School District 23 grads

No, it's not a scam.

It's legit.

It's free money.

All graduating students in School District 23 will recieve a free gift of $500.00 dollars to do what they wish.

School District 23 Superintendent Kevin Kaardal spoke to AM 1150 News about the generosity of the unknown couple.

"We have done our due diligence and it is real. There is a commitment to deliver, so we hope it goes well".

Here is the letter to all grads:

Dear Class of 2021,

Congratulations on making it through these last 16 months of extremely challenging times!

We applaud you for overcoming the many obstacles you have faced from online learning, condensed semesters, loss of time with friends, cancellation of sports and very non-traditional graduation ceremonies and celebrations.

We want you to know how proud your community is of each and everyone of you for persevering in these unprecedented times and succeeding!

As recognition for your efforts, we will be gifting $500 to each grade 12 student in School District 23.

Please use the funds where you see fit, whether it be put towards your education, tools or personal protective equipment for the trades or mental health needs.

We are actively working with the school board now to coordinate the distribution of funds which we hope you will receive in the coming weeks.

Wishing you the very best as you turn the page and start a new chapter in life.

Lance and Tammy

Grads have until next Wednesday to submit information to receive the gift.

"We are certainly happy that someone in our community has stepped up to support our graduates," Kaardal added.