Forecasters agree — it’s going to be a chilly winter in B.C.

Environment Canada and the Farmers’ Almanac are both predicting a colder-than-normal winter for most of British Columbia.

The province is expected to be under an ocean and atmospheric La Niña phenomenon once again, just like it was in the winter of 2021.

That is expected to push-in colder air from the pole, especially into the Interior.

“We still have the mountains to shield the cold air from us,” said Environment Canada’s Derek Lee, speaking of Metro Vancouver.

“But if it’s strong enough, the cold air will make its way through the (Fraser) Valley and inlets,” he said.

It’s still not clear whether the region will see more precipitation than usual.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts December will have some sunny days, but it’s also calling for a colder-than-normal month.

It’s also forecasting frigid conditions and snow around Christmas time.

