Forest Fuel Mitigation Project at Woodhaven Nature Conservancy

For the second year in a row, The Friends of Woodhaven Nature Conservancy in collaboration with the Regional District of the Central Okanagan is spearheading a forest fuel mitigation project. Five high school classes from Okanagan Mission Secondary School and several volunteers will be hauling hazardous dead and downed wood from the forest floor of Woodhaven Nature Conservancy, 4711 Raymer Road, Kelowna on October 12 and 14th.

With the support of the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, the students and volunteers are aiming to pull out a couple of tonnes of wood. Last year, volunteers and students removed 3.5 tonnes of debris from the forest.

“We’re hoping to break that record,” says Nancy Holmes, secretary of the registered charity Friends of Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Society. “We are thrilled that so many OKM classes will be coming to help out.”

The forest fuel mitigation efforts arise from concerns about the risks from fire to the woods and nearby schools and homes. Each year, climate change, drought, and extreme heat are making woodlands more vulnerable. Because of this, the Friends of Woodhaven is committed to assisting the Regional District of the Central Okanagan in reducing the fire fuel load in this special park.

Volunteers are welcome to join members on Saturday October 14th. There are two time slots: 9:30 - 11:30 am or 12:30 - 2:30 pm. If anyone would like to participate, they can sign up at https://www.friendsofwoodhaven.ca/upcoming-events .

“Show up in the parking lot of Woodhaven (4711 Raymer Road) with work gloves and good footwear,” Holmes says. “Dress for the weather. We're doing this rain or shine! The RDCO will provide any equipment we need.”

Woodhaven Nature Conservancy is a Regional District Park in the lower Mission neighbourhood of Kelowna.