Forestry jobs in Okanagan

Forestry workers and communities in the Thompson Okanagan region are benefitating from economic opportunities created through the Province's Forest Employment Program (FEP).

In the past year, the Province has invested $1.87 million in 22 projects in the B.C. Interior, employing local contractors and workers and focusing on wildfire risk reduction and improving outdoor safety and accessibility.

"Building more resilient communities while addressing the impacts of climate change is a key part of the StrongerBC economic plan," said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. "These projects help drive economic recovery in the region, bolster recreation and tourism opportunities, reduce wildfire risks and provide jobs for people."

FEP was created in 2019 to provide short-term employment opportunities for contractors and workers in the Interior.

Since its creation in 2019, FEP has delivered $30 million in funding, which has supported 317 projects and created more than 840 short-term jobs.

In the Thompson Okanagan, six completed FEP projects have supported recreation and trail improvements and 16 have supported safety and accessibility enhancements on forest-service roads.