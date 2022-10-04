Former Beetle Ringo Starr cancels October stop at the SOEC in Penticton: has COVID-19

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness. It has been confirmed that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates.

His October 9 stop in Penticton at the South Okanagan Events Centre has been cancelled.

A statement says Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.

Here is information for anyone that had purchased tickets for the concert:

Customers who purchased tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Please be advised credit card refunds can take between 5-12 days to post on your statements. Please contact the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca if a credit card refund has not occurred by Thursday, November 3, 2022. For Cash and debit purchases, refunds can only be issued in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC through Monday to Friday*, 10:00AM to 4:00PM. All refunds must be completed by Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Please contact the box office if you have questions at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca or at 250-276-2144.



