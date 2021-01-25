Former GG Julie Payette to get $150,000 a year pension

Quite the payout for former Governor General Julie Payette.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, she'll be getting an annual pension of $150,000.

"And then the kicker, is you can claim expenses as a former Governor General for up to $200,000 every year," says National Director Aaron Wudrick. "And guess what? You as the taxpayer, you don't get to see those receipts. They just go into a black hole and you have to assume it was spent well. So the Governor General gets an expense account after leaving the job, that's actually bigger than the pension."

He says obviously something has to change.

"I don't think to be fair, when people set up these rules they didn't envision a situation where Governors General would be resigning in disgrace. That has happened now. And I think a lot of Canadians are rightly asking, why on earth should we be on the hook for potentially millions of dollars in pensions and expenses for someone who was fired or resigned from their job because they did some bad stuff."