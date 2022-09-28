Former Rocket Mark Liwiski Signs Pro Contract

The San Jose Barracuda, the AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, announced today the Barracuda have signed forward Mark Liwiski to an AHL contract. Per club policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Mark is a rugged, two-way forward,” said Barracuda general manager Joe Will. “He’s coming off his best season of junior and we’re excited for him to join our team.”

He was invited to attend the San Jose Sharks rookie camp as a free agent invite.

Liwiski, 21, skated in 63 games with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Kelowna Rockets in 2021-22, notching 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists), along with 116 penalty minutes and a plus-15 rating.

Over his four years in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips and Rockets, the six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Dauphin, Manitoba, appeared in 204 games, totalling 96 points (52 goals, 44 assists), 340 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating.

He joins former Rockets teammate Dillon Hamliuk as a member of the Barracuda. For a current Barracuda roster, click here

The Barracuda are set to open its training camp on October 3 and will play its first exhibition game on Oct. 7 at Bakersfield.