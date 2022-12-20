Former Rockets assistant coach returns to team in Assistant GM role

Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that Curtis Hamilton has been named assistant general manager.

Hamilton, 31, re-joins the Rockets after retiring from playing professional hockey earlier this year. Previously he served as an assistant coach with Kelowna during the 2020-21 hub season.

He recently obtained his master’s degree in sports management from Ulster University in Northern Ireland while playing in the British Elite Ice Hockey League.

“I’m very excited to have Curtis join the Rockets organization full-time,” said Bruce Hamilton.

“Curtis has a strong understanding of our league, having played in the Western Hockey League for four seasons. I believe his master’s degree in sports management will help him transition into a management role with our organization. We look forward to him bringing his thoughts and experiences to our staff and team moving forward.”

His duties will include providing input and strategy on decision-making, including the Rockets roster, transactions, hockey personnel and team operation.

“I’m very honoured and grateful for the opportunity,” said Curtis Hamilton. “I’ve been around the organization my entire life, I’m excited for what the future holds with the Rockets.”

He was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the second round (48th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, spending four seasons with their organization before playing in Europe. In total, he split ten seasons between the NHL, AHL and Europe.