Former Rockets bench boss earns head coaching job with NHL's Calgary Flames

Former Kelowna Rockets coach Ryan Huska was hired Monday as the new head coach of the Calgary Flames.

Huska, 47, becomes the first former member of the Rockets coaching staff to be named an NHL head coach.

"I am as proud as I have been of any former player or any employee of our organization to have Ryan advance on," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. "From our organization, we're so proud of him and thrilled that he has received this opportunity. He brought so much to our organization, he's loyal, understanding and competitive; traits that he passed onto the coaches that worked below him. This is the greatest thing that could happen to him and his family, we know he's going to do a great job with the Flames."

He spent 12 seasons with the Rockets; five as an assistant between 2002 and 2007 and seven as the head coach from 2007 to 2014. He helped Kelowna capture the 2004 Memorial Cup and WHL titles in 2003, 2005 and 2009.

He was also an assistant coach for Hockey Canada's World Junior team, claiming a silver medal in 2011 and a bronze medal in 2012.

Following his time with the Rockets, Huska moved on to become the head coach of the Flames AHL affiliate, the Adirondack Flames, in 2014. He spent three more seasons as the Flames AHL head coach after the team relocated to Stockton. In 2018-19, he was named the Calgary Flames assistant coach and has been a member of their staff for the past five seasons.

Prior to coaching, the former forward spent four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers between 1991 and 1995. As a player, he has an additional three WHL and Memorial Cup titles to his name.