Former superintendent of SD 23 passes away

Longtime employee and administrator for the Central Okanagan School District Dr. Ron Rubadeau passed away on Wednesday, August 3rd after a multi-year battle with serious health issues.

Dr. Rubadeau served the Central Okanagan Public Schools for 29 years in the following roles:

1977 Supervisor of Integrated and Supportive Services

1981 Supervisor of Instruction (Special Services)

1982 Director of Instruction – Student Support Services

1992 Principal of the Youth Attendance program and Storefront School

1996 Interim Superintendent of Schools/CEO

1996-2006 Superintendent of Schools/CEO

During his career, Dr. Rubadeau was known for his unwavering advocacy and support of students with diverse abilities.

At Ron's request, there will be no public service. To honour Ron's memory, his family asks a donation be made to the Okanagan Humane Society or another charity.